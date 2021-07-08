UPDATE: Shelter in place canceled after possible hazardous materials leak in Portage

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a possible hazardous material leak in Portage, according to the Portage Fire Department.

In a news release early Thursday morning, authorities said they were called to the area of Averbeck and Volk Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a Canadian Pacific (CP) Rail employee who may have inhaled toxic fumes.

The man was working around railcars when he began to experience some medical issues.

While Aspirus MedEvac treated the employee, the Portage Fire and Police Departments worked with CP Rail personnel to figure out the best course of action.

Columbia County Emergency Management, along with police, contacted residents and asked them to shelter in place.

Crews got to work to investigate.

"After monitoring the atmosphere in the area of the possible railcar leak, the crew wasn’t able to detect any readings of a hazardous chemical," said the press release.

The emergency personnel agreed that the area was safe and the shelter in place was lifted and workers at CP Rail resumed their work.

