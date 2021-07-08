Johnson confirms most British troops have left Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that most British troops have left Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.K. and other Western countries sent troops into the country to engage in what they described as a “war on terror.” Johnson reflected Thursday on the gains made through Britain’s contribution to the U.S.-led military intervention and said the threat posed by al-Qaida to the U.K. has substantially diminished. But he sidestepped questions about whether the military exodus of NATO allies leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to the Taliban. Johnson says Britain remains committed to helping achieve a peace settlement in Afghanistan through diplomacy. Most U.S. and European troops have already pulled out in recent weeks.