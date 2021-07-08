Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa is carving a destructive path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado in Georgia that flipped recreational vehicles, tossing one of them into a lake. One person was killed in Jacksonville, Florida, when a tree fell on a car. Elsa gained strength Thursday afternoon across North Carolina was expected to pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday night and move near or over the northeastern U.S. on Friday. Tropical storm warnings extended up the coast from North Carolina to Massachusetts amid warnings Elsa could cause considerable flash flooding in the Northeast.