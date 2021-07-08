Suns beat Bucks in Game 2 of NBA Finals

PHOENIX, AZ. (WAOW)-- The Bucks are now down two games to none in the NBA Finals following their loss Thursday night.

The Bucks led by three after the first quarter, the Suns led by 11 points at the half, 56-45, and Milwaukee was down by 10 points going into the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 42 points.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points.

The Bucks lost Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Bucks now return home to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday. Tip-off is 7 p.m.