Storms thwart outdoor Pyer Moss show, forcing postponement

IRVINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Heavy thunderstorms sent fashion guests scurrying for cover and forced postponement of the buzzed-about Pyer Moss show by Kerby Jean-Raymond at a majestic Italianate mansion in leafy Irvington, New York. There were several hopeful false starts, but the rain kept coming back. Jean-Raymond came out to address the crowd, saying it wasn’t safe yet to send out the models, but urging people to stay and be patient. Finally he postponed the show until Saturday with the same setting. It was to be a special show: the debut couture collection for Jean-Raymond, the first Black American designer asked to join the couture calendar.