Report: 2 Seattle police officers broke law during DC riots

SEATTLE (AP) — A new report found that two Seattle police officers who were in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 insurrection were illegally trespassing on Capitol grounds while rioters stormed the building, but they lied about their actions. The Office of Police Accountability says photos from a video provided by the FBI clearly show the officers adjacent to the riots. The two were among a group of six Seattle officers who traveled to D.C. to attend President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. Their trip became public after one of the officers posted a photo on Facebook of herself and a former officer at the demonstration.