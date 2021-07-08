No plan for area zoo to vaccinate certain animals

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area zoos don't plan to vaccine their animals against COVID-19.

This comes after other zoos in the badger state have said they plan to.

Officials at the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield say that while they aren't opposed to others doing it, however, they won't because they say it puts staff at risk if they try to administer the vaccine to animals.

"There hasn't been any evidence of the virus jumping back from cats to humans, also we have a very small staff here at Wildwood Zoo," said Steve Burns, Zoo Manager.

Zoo officials say they haven't had any animals test positive for COVID-19 and they monitor their animals health on a daily basis.

"The number of people directly interacting with our animals is small and our staff is all completely vaccinated at this point," Burns said.