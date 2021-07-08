New Caledonia gets 1st leader in favor of split from France

NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — The New Caledonia government has elected the first pro-independence figure as president of the South Pacific archipelago, a French territory that won broad autonomy more than two decades ago. Louis Mapo received six of 11 government votes on Thursday, while French loyalist Thierry Santa got four. One ballot was returned blank. Mapou is a member of New Caledonia’s indigenous Kanak population and of the Party of Kanak Liberation. He said after the vote that hard work lies ahead and vowed to “work for everyone.” The 270,000 inhabitants of the archipelago located east of Australia include both the descendants of European colonizers and Kanaks, who once suffered from strict segregation policies,.