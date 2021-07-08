Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes along California-Nevada border

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has rattled the California-Nevada border. People from Lake Tahoe to Fresno reported feeling the shaking Thursday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries. But authorities say cars were struck by rocks falling onto a California interstate, and Reno’s City Hall was evacuated as a precaution. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. south of the Lake Tahoe area. Its epicenter was centered just miles from Walker, California. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including nearly a half-dozen of magnitude 4.0 or greater.