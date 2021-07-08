Lawyers granted slight delay in opening of R. Kelly trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for R&B singer R. Kelly have been granted a little more time to prepare his defense for his upcoming sex-trafficking trial in New York City. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said on Thursday that jury selection would go forward on Aug. 9 as originally planned but agreed to delay opening statements until Aug. 18. Kelly is charged with leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. He denies abusing anyone. Kelly also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.