Indian officials say 6 suspected militants killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say Indian government forces have killed six suspected militants in a series of counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir. The deaths in four separate incidents starting Wednesday comes as violence in the Himalayan region has increased in recent weeks. The army says four suspected militants were killed in two separate gunfights with Indian troops in southern Kashmir early Thursday. Police say another suspected rebel was killed Wednesday as he led troops to recover his weapon after his arrest. The Indian military says soldiers killed a suspected militant along the highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan, in the first such incident since the two rival nations agreed on Feb. 25 to reaffirm their 2003 cease-fire accord.