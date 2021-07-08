Hearings in Hong Kong subversion trial extended to September

HONG KONG (AP) — Hearings in the trial of 47 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists charged under a Beijing-imposed national security law have been extended to September. The activists appeared in court Thursday in the government’s effort to convict them of conspiracy to commit subversion for their involvement in unofficial primary elections held last year by the pro-democracy camp to determine candidates to field in legislative elections which were later postponed. Authorities say the primaries were a plot to paralyze Hong Kong’s government and have cracked down heavily on dissent following months of anti-government protests in 2019. In addition to the new national security law, the criteria for elections have been changed and many outspoken democracy advocates have been jailed.