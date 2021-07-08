Haiti’s future uncertain after brazen slaying of president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An already struggling Haiti is stumbling into an uncertain future, reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, followed by a gunfight in which authorities say police killed seven suspects, detained six others and freed three officers being held hostage. Officials are pledging to track down all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid Wednesday in which the president was shot to death and his wife critically wounded. Authorities have not provided any details on the suspects, nor have they said anything about a motive or what led police to them. The prime minister has assumed leadership and decreed a two-week state of siege in a country beset with poverty, violence and political instability.