Skip to Content

Gov. Tony Evers to take action on biennial budget

New
9:11 am PoliticsTop Stories

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers is taking action on the biennial budget on Thursday.

The actions are expected to come during a 10 a.m. press conference in Whitefish Bay at Cumberland Elementary School. There, Evers is being joined by  Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly. 

Following that press conference, Evers will also hold press conferences in Eau Claire and Green Bay.

The Wisconsin State Legislature passed their budget on June 30.

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content