Gov. Tony Evers to take action on biennial budget

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers is taking action on the biennial budget on Thursday.

The actions are expected to come during a 10 a.m. press conference in Whitefish Bay at Cumberland Elementary School. There, Evers is being joined by Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly.

Following that press conference, Evers will also hold press conferences in Eau Claire and Green Bay.

The Wisconsin State Legislature passed their budget on June 30.