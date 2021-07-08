Evers to sign GOP-written state budget with $2B tax cut

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he’ll sign the Republican-written state budget, enacting a spending plan that includes a $2 billion income ax cut. Evers, a Democrat who is running for reelection next year, planned to sign the budget Thursday. However, he kept the income tax cut largely intact. Evers opted to go along with the GOP-written budget with some changes through his vetoes rather than killing the entire plan, a move that would have put $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding for K-12 schools in jeopardy. That money only comes to the state if funding for schools increases enough to meet federal requirements, which the budget as signed would do.