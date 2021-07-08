Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal indictment has charged a 28-year-old Chicago man in connection to a drive-by shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers he allegedly said he mistook for rival gang members. Thursday’s indictment charges Eugene McClaurin with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting all three but the announced charge only pertained to the one agent. McClaurin made an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The undercover officers were shot and wounded while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side early Wednesday.