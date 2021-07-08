Area chiropractor adds nursing room for public use

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Poland Chiropractic in Wausau says they saw a community need and set out to fix it.

"We have a lot of patients that come in that are mommas, and they're families, and they're busy and they need to feed their babies and they need to change their diapers," said Dr. Chelsea Jarvis, owner of Poland Chiropractic.

She said they always tried to accommodate them, but they didn't really have a spot for it.

"We did a remodel of the office last year and part of the design was having a space for them and for that," said Jarvis.

Moms have been using the space for a couple weeks now

"And we're excited to not just offer it to the patients here but to the community too because reality is parents are everywhere and they also need to feed their babies and change their diapers," Jarvis said.

You don't have to be a patient at Poland Chiropractic to use the space.

"Whether its a mom or a dad or a patient or not, we are welcoming everyone into the office if they ever need to utilize this space and we hope it gets some good use in the community," said Jarvis.

Area moms seemed to think it was a great idea overall.

"I think it's a great idea that businesses like that are adding special rooms for privacy and for breastfeeding," said Stephanie Tlusty of Wausau.

Tlusty added that cities should be responsible for setting up a few designated spaces similar to this, so families can more easily change their family members.