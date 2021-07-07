South Korea’s cases jump to 1,200 amid slow vaccination

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 1,212 new cases, a steep rise in coronavirus infections unseen since the winter outbreak as it slips into another surge while most of its people are still unvaccinated. Health experts say the government sent the wrong message by pushing for a premature easing of social distancing. Packed restaurants, bars and stores and huge beer-drinking crowds at parks alongside Seoul’s Han River in recent weeks have illustrated how the country has let its guard down despite a slow vaccine rollout. Only 30% of the population have received first doses and just around 10% have got both jabs. The prime minister says officials will consider tougher distancing rules if transmissions continue to grow over the next two or three days.