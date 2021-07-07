Olympic travel a big challenge for some Pacific Island teams

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Famous athletes in sports like tennis and golf at the Tokyo Olympics will probably arrive in Japan in the front of the plane. It’s a style to which the athletes of the Pacific Islands are unaccustomed. Fiji’s gold medal-winning men’s rugby sevens team will arrive in Tokyo along with the other members of their national team on Thursday on a cargo/freight flight which is hauling mostly frozen fish. Commercial passenger flights to and from Pacific nations have become scarce during the pandemic. Fiji Association of Sports chief executive Lorraine Mar says arranging travel for the Fiji team to Tokyo has been a logistical challenge.