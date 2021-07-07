Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii (AP) — An official says Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence. Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, accoring to interim Premier Claude Joseph said. Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control. The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.