Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot outside a federal office building. Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon. Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family. The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse. Law enforcement officials said the suspect was in surgery late Wednesday afternoon at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.