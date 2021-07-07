Hodag Country Festival’s new chair line

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Red, yellow, blue, green: It's chair-line time at Hodag Country Festival, where people can claim their spots in front of the stage.

But this year, instead of lines for people to stand in, this year, festivalgoers spun a wheel in advance to get their color. Those colors were then assigned a time to come in.

And many festivalgoers say it's a welcome change.



"I think it's a change for the better," said Barbara Jean Sundberg, Hodag festivalgoer since 1993.

Linda Brennecke agrees, saying the new method should be used every year.



"I love it like this," she said. "Getting too old to stand in line for five to six hours and racing to get down to the chair line."

Sundberg said it's a fair way to claim a spot, and that it's "more relaxing."

"You're not as anxious," she said. "You're not having to hurry and fight you know, the weather or the people."

Officials say it also cut down on the number of people who needed to bring in chairs.

"I have heard nothing but positive feedback, people loved it," said Dawn Eckert, the festival's co-owner. "It was a little bit fun to spin the wheel and see the color, but they didn't really know the significance of it until last night at 6 when we drew the colors."

And people are excited to be back for the festival this year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"I'm really excited this year, yes, because we did miss it last year, it's become a big part of our lives," Sundberg said.

Added Brennecke: "I've been waiting for this for 2 years. Love it. Happy Hodag!"

The Hodag Country Festival officially kicks off tomorrow and runs through July 11.