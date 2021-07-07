Gloomy today then nicer weather ahead

We will catch a break from the Summer warmth for a few days and much of the time will be dry. Today is the one day with an appreciable amount of rainfall. Otherwise, rain and storm chances should hold off for the most part until next week.

Today: Much cooler and cloudy with light rain during the morning, tapering to sprinkles during the afternoon.

High: 66 Wind: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool.

Low: 52 Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Comfortable with breaks of sun developing.

High: 74 Wind: NE 5-10

Keep your raincoat handy this morning as light rain will be prevalent. The rain should taper off to sprinkles during the afternoon and the skies will remain cloudy. You might even want a light jacket or sweatshirt for today as high temps will be in the 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. The northeast wind will continue tomorrow, but it will be a better day as some breaks of sun should develop. Highs on Thursday will top out in the low to mid 70s.

On Friday a weak storm system moving through Iowa will be close enough to produce a 30% chance of showers later in the afternoon, mainly to the south and west of Wausau. The clouds will increase a bit on Friday, but high temps will still rise into the 70s.

At one point, it looked like another storm system could affect our area over the weekend. As of now, the conditions are looking dry. The latest data indicates a good chance of partly cloudy skies and seasonal temps. Highs on Saturday should be in the upper 70s to around 80. On Sunday the mercury should reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Early next week conditions will be warmer and a bit more humid. A couple of troughs of low pressure moving in and around the upper Midwest will produce some small chances of showers and storms from Monday through Wednesday. By the middle of next week, it will be more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 6th, Grass Pollen 3 (low)

Have an fine Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1981 - Montana was in the midst of a snowstorm that dumped ten inches at Glacier National Park, and produced winds to 90 mph. Meanwhile, Denver, CO, set a record high with a reading of 101 degrees. (The Weather Channel)