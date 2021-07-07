Giuliani’s DC law license suspended until NY case resolved

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, attorney for former President Donald Trump during his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, cannot practice law in Washington, D.C., until the suspension against him in New York is resolved. That ruling came Wendesday from the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. In a two-page order, the court cites Giuliani’s suspension in New York last month as the reason for its action. A New York appeals court suspended the law license of the former U.S. attorney and mayor of New York City for making false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Trump’s loss in the presidential race.