Generally pleasant weather ahead

Hope you are adjusting to the much cooler weather that moved into Wisconsin! The clouds will gradually break up some Wednesday night allowing the low temperatures to reach the low to mid 40s in the north part of the area to the low 50s in the south and southeast areas. Winds will be from the northeast around 5 mph or less throughout the night. Thursday looks pretty decent with more sunshine and some scattered clouds. The humidity will be low, and highs should rebound to the low to mid 70s. Winds will be from the northeast around 5 mph becoming variable later.

Friday should be okay as well with some increase in the cloud cover as a small wave of low pressure tracks southeast from Minnesota and Iowa. There is a slight chance of some showers later in the afternoon and evening, mainly well southwest and south of Marathon County. Lows will be around 50 with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There is just a slight chance of a shower yet early Saturday, again mainly far south. Otherwise, the weekend should feature a mix of sun and clouds along with pleasant temperatures. Highs could settle into the upper 70s Saturday and possibly low 80s Sunday. Lows should be mostly in the 50s.

The partly sunny and seasonal conditions will probably hang around early next week. A few weak disturbances nearby could generate some isolated showers or thunderstorms. We could be dealing with a bit more organized chance of rain next Wednesday. The highs will stay mostly in the lower 80s with lows in the upper 50s, possibly low 60s by next Wednesday. For the most part, it will be typical Wisconsin summer weather.

Pollen Report from Wednesday morning: Grass low - 5

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 7-July 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1905 - The mercury soared to 127 degrees at Parker, AZ, to tie the state record established at Fort Mohave on the 15th of June in 1896. (The Weather Channel)

1915 - A severe wind and thunderstorm caused heavy damage and 38 deaths in and near Cincinnati, OH. Many older buildings were demolished. The steamship Dick Fulton was overturned. (The Weather Channel)

1981 - Montana was in the midst of a snowstorm that dumped ten inches at Glacier National Park, and produced winds to 90 mph. Meanwhile, Denver, CO, set a record high with a reading of 101 degrees. (The Weather Channel)