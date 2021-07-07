Skip to Content

France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen who slammed Islam

6:26 am National news from the Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A French court has convicted 11 of 13 people charged with harassing and threatening a teenager who harshly criticized Islam in online posts and ended up changing schools and receiving police protection to preserve her safety. The verdict came in a trial in Paris that was the first of its kind since France created a new court in January to prosecute online cyberbullying. The court sentenced the defendants Wednesday to suspended prison terms of four to six months and fined them about $1,770 each. The 18-year-old at the center of the case said after the verdict that victims of cyberbullying must unite. Her lawyer said the teen received some 100,000 threatening messages, including death threats.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content