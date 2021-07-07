France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen who slammed Islam

PARIS (AP) — A French court has convicted 11 of 13 people charged with harassing and threatening a teenager who harshly criticized Islam in online posts and ended up changing schools and receiving police protection to preserve her safety. The verdict came in a trial in Paris that was the first of its kind since France created a new court in January to prosecute online cyberbullying. The court sentenced the defendants Wednesday to suspended prison terms of four to six months and fined them about $1,770 each. The 18-year-old at the center of the case said after the verdict that victims of cyberbullying must unite. Her lawyer said the teen received some 100,000 threatening messages, including death threats.