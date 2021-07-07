DeGrom’s ERA rises above 1.00 as Mets split with Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom’s ERA rose to 1.08 as he allowed a pair of solo home runs and got his third straight no-decision as the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in the eight-inning opener of a doubleheader split. Milwaukee won the second game 5-0 behind two-run homers by Manny Pina and Luis Urías, along with Willy Adames’ solo shot. Urías homered twice in the doubleheader. Edwin Díaz forced in a run by hitting Christian Yelich with a pitch in the eighth inning of the opener, and Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single in the bottom half off Brent Suter.