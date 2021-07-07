Confusion over mask policy at Central Wisconsin Airport

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As COVID-19 restrictions have eased in the US, masks are still required in airports.

Viewers reached out to News 9 about seeing people not wearing masks at Central Wisconsin Airport.

Officials say they want to remind visitors that there's a difference between being inside or outside - when it comes to their mask protocol.

Earlier this summer the TSA released guidance that they will no longer be enforcing a mask policy outdoors so that's the big change, we no longer require outdoors on airport property people to wear masks," said Brian Grefe, Airport Director, Central Wisconsin Airport.

The mask mandate inside of airports will be in effect until at least September 13th.