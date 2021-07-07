Coast Guard: 13 Cubans rescued, others missing off Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people after their boat capsized off of Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa approached. The Coast Guard said nine men and four women were taken aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis on Tuesday afternoon some 26 miles southeast of Key West. Crewmembers interviewed the survivors, who reported they left Cuba with 22 people aboard the boat around 8 p.m. Monday. They said seven men and two women were still missing in the water. The crew from the Western Carmen contacted the Coast Guard in Key West on Tuesday afternoon after finding four people in the water.