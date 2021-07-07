Athlete of the Week: D.C. Everest’s Danni Langseth

This is our last Athlete of the Week for a few months and we may have in fact saved the best for last.

For this one we want to give a huge shout out and congratulations to the newly minted All-American, Danni Langseth from D.C. Everest.

Danni had about as perfect an ending to her high school career as possible.

First she goes to the WIAA State Track and Field meet and despite missing a a year due to the pandemic canceling track and field in 2020, managed to defend both her shot put title and her discus title.

However her whirlwind adventure didn't end there.

She proceed to hop on a plane to compete at Nationals in Oregon, where on her final throw she qualified for the final round.

"It was so special to be there and such an honor to compete with girls of that high of an athletic ability," said Langseth.

"(To) be able to not only be able to be there and observe but to be able to compete with them was so cool. To be able to step up on that podium, even knowing that it wasn't my best day was absolutely insane."

Langseth would place sixth among the best young athletes in the nation, earning the title she's dreamed of her whole life. All-American.

"Being an All-American is just so magical," said Langseth about her accomplishment. "(It's) so amazing because it just puts a title and a name to something I worked so tirelessly for in the last four years. To watch it pay off into an All-American title was just absolutely out of this world."

Danni will continue her athletic career at UW-Madison starting this fall.