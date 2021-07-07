Alaska governor recall lacks signatures nearly 2 years in

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A group seeking Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s ouster has yet to gather enough signatures to force a recall election, nearly two years after getting started and with the 2022 primary just over a year away. Meda DeWitt is chair of the Recall Dunleavy effort. She says the group was slowed by the pandemic last year and continues gathering signatures. DeWitt says group leaders are expected to meet soon but declined to say when. She says an update will be released at that time. The recall effort was ignited in 2019 by public outrage over budget cuts proposed by Dunleavy. He has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.