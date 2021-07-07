A gang of goats takes over Barker-Stewart Island

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW) -- Downtown Wausau has some new residents: goats.

A team of about 40 goats moved in to Barker-Stewart Island to eat the invasive plants overrunning the island.

The city and the Parks and Recreation Department recruited the hooved army from Liberation Farmers in Almond to be their new invasive species team.

Over the next two to three weeks, the team is expected to eat the honeysuckle, buckthorn and other invasive plants in the city park, near Scott Street.

Officials say the goats are being used instead of chemicals that could harm the water, wildlife and other nature near the park.

They added that the task force was inspired by similar initiatives in other parts of the state.

"Last year, I was watching some of the other municipalities and what they were doing, and Madison hired goats for the first time to take care of the their invasive species," Mayor Katie Rosenberg said. "I was very enthusiastic about that, so I reached out and said, 'How did you make this happen?'"

She said that getting the goats here took about a year of planning, so they're excited that they're finally here.

The city allocated $70,000 in 2019 for the 2020 Capital Improvement Program, which includes management of the island.

Leftover funds transferred over to this year.

The next few weeks will test the success of the goats; if all goes well, they might make more appearances in the future.

"We have a few places in Wausau where this would be really helpful to have goats removing," Rosenberg said. "This is the first place we're going to try it with the island."

Only the inside loop of the island will be closed, so officials have a few reminders for when you're near the goats.

"You can walk on the island, you can look at the goats, watch them eat, see them do their job," said Jamie Polley, director of Wausau's Parks and Recreation Department. "But don't touch the fence, don't touch the goats, don't try and feed the goats"

They also ask that your dogs be kept on a leash and to take them away if they bark.

The goats are being kept inside of an electric fence and will be monitored regularly by staff and their farmers, officials said.

The city said it will hold an event sometime next week for people to meet the goats.

For more information, you can visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook or website.