Wet today and cooler tomorrow

More rain is likely for today then a little drier trend might develop and it might last into the weekend. In addition, temperatures will not be too hot, so it could be good for weekend festivities.

Today: Increasing clouds and humid with rain and storms likely in the afternoon.

High: 85 Wind: Variable~5, becoming NE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain.

Low: 57 Wind: East-Northeast around 10

Wednesday: Much cooler with showers likely in the morning. Maybe a few peeks of sun late in the day.

High: 68 Wind: NE 10-18

A low pressure system is moving in from the west for today. This will bring increasing clouds through the morning and a chance of rain and storms during the afternoon. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will warm up into the 80s and it will be humid. It will be warm enough that a couple of storms could be on the strong side this afternoon with brief gusty wind. Otherwise, the light and variable wind during the morning will turn to the northeast at 5 to 15 mph this afternoon. Rain will continue tonight and into Wednesday morning. With cloudy skies for much of Wednesday and a northeast wind continuing, it will be much cooler with high temps only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

A little bit of high pressure will develop over our area on Thursday so the clouds should break up a bit more, leading to a fairly nice day with highs in the 70s. If we are lucky, the high pressure will linger just enough to keep our region dry from Friday through Sunday. As of now, it looks like we might not be lucky the entire time, but enough to call it a “win”.

A weak trough of low pressure will bring a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms later Friday, then that weather system could shift into the southern part of the state for the weekend. As of now, it looks like only a slight chance of a shower in the far south on Saturday and dry weather on Sunday. High temps should be in the mid 70s on Friday, the upper 70s on Saturday, and around 80 on Sunday.

A small chance of rain could return once again for Monday and Tuesday of next week as high temps continue to climb into the low 80s.

Pollen Count Last Friday July 2nd, Grass Pollen 3 (low)

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1985 - Lightning struck a large transformer in Salt Lake County sending a 200 foot fireball into the air and blacking out almost the entire state for up to five hours. (The Weather Channel)