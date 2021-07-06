Wausau Police Department hosts “Coffee with a Cop” event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police Department held "Coffee with a Cop" Tuesday at the Kwik Trip on West Street.

Police say since a majority of interactions with law enforcement happen during emergencies, this event gave residents a chance to meet and interact with officers in a casual way.

"Essentially it's a way that police departments can connect with their community," said Officer Nate Stetzer, Detective with the Wausau Police Department, "There are no agendas, no schedules, it's really just us giving away free coffee. If somebody wants to talk they can if they just want to take their free coffee and go somewhere else, that's totally cool too!"

"Coffee with a Cop" is a national program that agencies can host.