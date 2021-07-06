Fire reignites at Thai factory as health concerns rise

BANGKOK (AP) — Chemicals at a factory just outside the Thai capital have burst back into flames briefly, sending another cloud of toxic black smoke into the air and highlighting the continuing health danger from an industrial accident that killed one and injured dozens more. It took firefighters more than 24-hours to put the fire out initially after it started with an explosion at about 3 a.m. Monday. Despite efforts by firefighters to keep the highly flammable chemical styrene monomer from reigniting by continuing to douse the site with water and foam, flames broke out again and burned for about an hour Tuesday afternoon.