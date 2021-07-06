Suns beat Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals 118-105

(WAOW)-- The Bucks lost the first game in their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1974.

The Suns led at the half 57-49, and continued to pull away in the second half to win by 13 points

Khris Middleton led the Milwaukee with 29 points.

In his return from a hyperextended left knee, Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 20 points to go with 17 rebounds.

Chris Paul was the leading scorer for the Suns with 32 points.

Phoenix's largest lead of the game was 20 points in the third quarter.

Game 2 is Thursday in Phoenix with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.

All the games of the NBA Finals can we watched on News 9.