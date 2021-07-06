Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 4:55PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 455 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from South Branch to near Keshena. Movement was

southeast at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Shawano, Gillett, Legend Lake, Keshena, South Branch, Oconto Falls,

Bonduel, Underhill, Cecil and Suring.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.