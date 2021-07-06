Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 5:14PM CDT until July 6 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Wittenberg to 8 miles northeast of Stevens Point

to 8 miles south of Lake Wazeecha, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

eastern Wood, Portage and southeastern Marathon Counties, including

the following locations… Big Eau Pleine County Park, Moon,

Coddington, Kellner, Ellis, Nelsonville, Custer, Knowlton, Ringle and

Rosholt.

Prepare immediately for small hail and damaging winds. People

outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away

from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.