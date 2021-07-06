Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 5:14PM CDT until July 6 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 5:14PM CDT until July 6 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Wittenberg to 8 miles northeast of Stevens Point
to 8 miles south of Lake Wazeecha, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
eastern Wood, Portage and southeastern Marathon Counties, including
the following locations… Big Eau Pleine County Park, Moon,
Coddington, Kellner, Ellis, Nelsonville, Custer, Knowlton, Ringle and
Rosholt.
Prepare immediately for small hail and damaging winds. People
outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away
from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.