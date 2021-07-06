Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 4:52PM CDT until July 6 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 450 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Mosinee to 12 miles west of Bevent to near

Stevens Point to near Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 50 mph. A

wind gust of 63 mph was reported at the Marshfield Municipal Airport

in Marshfield.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Weston, Whiting, Bevent and Amherst.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.