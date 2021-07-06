Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 3:43PM CDT until July 6 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 343 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Greenwood to near Neillsville to near Hatfield,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Loyal and Shortville around 355 PM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.