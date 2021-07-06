Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 3:38PM CDT until July 6 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

3:38 pm

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Wood County in central Wisconsin…
Southwestern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 337 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 miles south of Thorp to near Greenwood to 7 miles
west of Neillsville to near Hatfield, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Spencer, Marshfield and Pittsville.
Prepare immediately for small hail and damaging winds. People
outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building.
Stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

