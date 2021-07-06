Severe T-storms Possible

**Severe T-storm Watch until 10 p.m. for Clark, Marathon, Shawano, Menominee, Waupaca, Portage, Wood, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties.

Stormy and wet weather will hit our region into Tuesday evening thanks to a cold front and low pressure system crossing our region interacting with the very humid air in place. Some storms across especially central Wisconsin could be severe with high winds, large hail, and torrential downpours. There is a small chance of a tornado in a few spots as well. Please monitor News 9 for updates and stay alert for dangerous conditions.

We could see widespread .50 to 2.0 inch rain amounts, with localized pockets with even more than that. There could be some flooding of urban areas, small streams, and low-land areas. Be careful out there. The heaviest rain should be done by midnight, but some occasional light showers may linger into Wednesday morning. It will be turning much cooler with lows in the 50s by Wednesday morning and highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will become NE at 5-12 mph.

Thursday looks pretty nice with low humidity and a good amount of sunshine. Lows could reach the upper 40s with highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday should be okay as well with some increase in the cloud cover as a low pressure system in the Central Plains gets a bit closer. There is a 30% chance of some showers later in the afternoon and evening, especially over the southern half of the News 9 area. Lows will be around 50 with highs in the mid 70s.

The current data is trending toward a drier weekend now for our region. It appears the Plains storm system may track down through the mid-Mississippi Valley with the brunt of the rain probably staying mostly just south of the Badger State. This should leave us with partly cloudy skies along with mild highs in the upper 70s, maybe near 80 on Sunday. There is just a small chance of light rain Sunday for the south half of the area.

The system to the south may throw just enough energy up toward us early next week to trigger some spotty showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs will probably hold in the upper 70s to around 80. Overall, it will be a comfortable stretch of weather all things considered, not nearly as hot as we've had it so far this summer.

Pollen Report from Tuesday morning: Grass low - 3

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 6-July 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1928 - A hailstorm at Potter, NE, produced a stone which was 5.5 inches in diameter, and seventeen inches in circumference, weighing a pound and a half. (David Ludlum)

1985 - Lightning struck a large transformer in Salt Lake County sending a 200 foot fireball into the air and blacking out almost the entire state for up to five hours. (The Weather Channel)

1988 - Thirty-six cities in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Afternoon highs of 98 degrees at International Falls, MN, and 101 degrees at Flint, MI, equaled all-time records. Highs of 96 degrees at Muskegon, MI, and 97 degrees at Buffalo, NY, were records for July. (The National Weather Summary)