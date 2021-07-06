Record Heat of 118° In The Arctic

I saw the headline that 118 degrees occurred in the Arctic and it caught my attention. Of course, another article pushing global warming. The 118-degree temperature occurred on the ground in Verkhojansk, a small town in Eastern Siberia. Verkhojansk holds the record of the hottest and coldest temperatures north of the Arctic Circle. 100°F and -90°F. Other spots in Siberia hit record heat too. These were ground temperatures. The sun heats the ground, which radiates heat to the atmosphere (air).

Ground temperatures aren't quite the same as air temperatures, which is what you would expect to see in a weather report or when you open a weather app. In Verkhojansk, it reached 86 degrees in air temperature. That is significantly warmer than the Arctic region's average summer weather, which typically experiences air temperatures around 50 degrees this time of year. Siberia is simply not supposed to be this hot. The typically frozen part of Russia is home to permafrost that stores carbon. As it thaws, carbon is released. Those gases get caught in the Earth's atmosphere and contribute to the planet's warming. This is a feedback loop.

This is the second year in a row that Siberia has experienced some unusual heat. Last year temperatures at times were 40 degrees warmer than average.

Siberia isn't the only place on the planet that is experiencing unexpected warming. The South Pole is too.