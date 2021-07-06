Major blackouts in Iran prompt rare apology from president

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s outgoing president has offered a rare apology for the country’s most severe summer power outages in recent memory, as blackouts cripple businesses and darken homes for hours a day. President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged in a government meeting broadcast live on state TV on Tuesday that chronic power outages over the past week have caused Iranians pain and expressed contrition. In recent days, regular blackouts have spread chaos and confusion on the streets of Tehran and other cities. The rolling outages have given Rouhani, a relative moderate who hands the reins to his hard-line successor in August, one of the last domestic headaches of his presidency.