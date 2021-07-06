Israel to ship 700K Pfizer doses to South Korea in swap deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is sending thousands of coronavirus vaccine doses to South Korea in exchange for a future shipment of vaccines from South Korea to Israel. Officials in both governments said Tuesday that Israel will transfer about 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to South Korea. That country would send the same number of doses to Israel in September. The agreement will “reduce the holes” in the vaccine’s availability. Bennett said he personally negotiated the deal with Pfizer CEO Albert Burla, the first such agreement between Israel and another country. The Palestinian Authority rejected a similar shipment from Israel last month because it said the doses were too close to expiring.