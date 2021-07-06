Hurricane Elsa threatens Florida’s northern Gulf coast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Elsa threatened Florida’s northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday after raking past the Tampa Bay region. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts called for the cyclone to come ashore sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. A hurricane warning was in effect for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River in the Big Bend area. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the Tampa Bay area, which is highly vulnerable to storm surge. The most powerful winds were forecast to remain offshore.