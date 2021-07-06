Flood Advisory issued July 6 at 5:11PM CDT until July 6 at 8:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Eastern Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The heaviest rain has

fallen near Junction City as of 5 PM.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Weston, New London, Rib

Mountain, Clintonville, Mosinee, Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg,

Amherst, Fremont, Hartman Creek State Park, Chain O’ Lakes-King,

Lake Wazeecha, Plover, Rothschild, Stockton and Nekoosa.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.