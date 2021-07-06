Expert: Newspaper gunman is autistic and delusional with OCD

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A mental health expert retained by attorneys of the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper says he suffers from autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and delusional disorder. Dr. Catherine Yeager testified Tuesday in the case of Jarrod Ramos, who has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible. Yeager was the second mental health expert to testify about mental disorders that defense attorneys say Ramos has. She supported a previous doctor’s diagnosis revealed in court last week that Ramos suffers from autism spectrum disorder. A neurologist also retained by defense attorneys says Ramos “falls in the milder to moderate spectrum of these problems.”