BREAKING NEWS: Rhinelander man allegedly helped plot murder of Hannah Miller

ONEIDA CO,. (WAOW)-- A criminal complaint is shedding light on how a Rhinelander man was allegedly involved in the murder of a woman in Oneida County.

Seth Wakefield was arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller.

Christopher Anderson who previously was in a relationship with Miller is alleged to have shot and killed her on June 30.

According to a criminal complaint, Wakefield is a friend of Anderson's and was aware for several weeks he was planning on killing Miller, her parents, and then abducting the child he shared with Hannah.