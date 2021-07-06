Canada names 1st Indigenous governor general

OTTAWA (AP) — An Inuk leader who has served as a Canadian diplomat has been named the country’s first Indigenous representative of the crown. The announcement comes in the wake of a scandal over the nation’s long mistreatment of Indigenous people. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday ’it is only by building bridges” can the people of Canada move forward together. And he said, “Mary Simon has done that throughout her life,” The appointment follows the revelation that hundreds of unmarked graves of children have been found on the grounds of former Indigenous residential schools. Simon has led a national Inuit advocacy group and served as Canadian ambassador.